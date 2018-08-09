Saraki visit IBB in his home, but something else caught our attention



The Senate president Bukola Saraki, yesterday visited former military head of state, Ibrahim Babangida at his home in Niger state.

The Embattled senate president who is facing impeachment threat, after he dumped his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP met IBB after he addressed a world press conference in Abuja.

Saraki, described the former head of state as a ‘father and a leader’, saying it was always a pleasure to meet with him(IBB).

The Senate president shared a picture of himself and General Babangida via his twitter handle yesterday evening.

Dropped in to pay my respects to General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida. Always happy to be with a father and leader. pic.twitter.com/IbV2WI2sds — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) August 8, 2018

However, what cut our attention was that the General may be in retirement but has not lost touch with today’s fashion trend.

Take a look