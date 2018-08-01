Saraki’s Loyalist Bolaji Abdullahi Stays Back With APC

Bolaji Abdullahi

Bolaji Abdullahi, National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has denied reports that he has followed Senate President Bukola Saraki out of the party.

Saraki announced his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday evening, prompting speculations that Abdullahi, a loyalist of the Senate President, has quit the ruling party as well.

Also, after Saraki defected from the PDP to APC in 2014, Abdullahi had followed suit by resigning his position as Minister of Youth and Sports in President Goodluck Jonathan’s cabinet.

Tuesday’s announcement by Saraki saw his aides announce that Abdullahi had left as well. The official PDP handle on Twitter already welcomed Abdullahi back to the opposition party.

“Breaking News! The National Publicity Secretary of the failed and dysfunctional @APCNigeria, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi has also returned home. @OfficialPDPNig. Congratulation and welcome home. More are coming. PDP! Power to the people,” PDP tweeted.

However, Abdullahi told journalists in Abuja that he had not yet left the ruling party.

“It is not true that I have resigned and let me emphasise that there is no iota of truth in that report,” he said.

“I can understand where the speculation is coming from, perhaps because I was absent during the NWC meeting on Monday.

“However, the speculators didn’t know that I told my colleagues that I was away in Kwara State. I want to put it on record that I came through the front door and if I want to leave, I will leave through the front door.”

