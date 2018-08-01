Local News

Saraki’s Wife, Toyin Writes Open Letter To Senators’ Wives Following Husband’s Defection To PDP

Less than 24hours after the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, defected from the APC to the opposition PDP, his wife has penned a letter of gratitude to Senators’ Wives.

Bukola and Toyin Saraki 

Wife of the Senate President, Toyin Saraki, has taken to her Instagram page to write an open letter of appreciation to Nigerian Senators’ Wives Forum following her husband’s defection from APC to PDP.

Recall that TORI News had reported on Tuesday that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, after weeks of speculation, dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Toyin Saraki, who has now penned a letter of gratitude to Senators’ Wives wrote: “Dear Sisters @ngrsenatewives.

 

“My heartfelt gratitude for all your inspiring messages of prayer, goodwill and support which I have received since yesterday’s news.

 

“I assure you all that I continue to appreciate our bond of sisterhood and friendship, which has always risen above and beyond any political affiliations; our sisterhood endures. Amen.”

