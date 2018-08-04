See Face Of Storekeeper Arrested For Stabbing Manager To Death In Ondo (Photo)

Adewale Adegoroye

A middle-aged man, Adewale Adegoroye has been arrested by security operatives in Ondo state for allegedly stabbing his master, Akinmulero Akinwumi, who was also the manager of Ondo Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society, to death and made away with the sum of N700,000.

Adegoroye, aged 42, who was the Assistant storekeeper of the company stabbed Akinwumi, 60, to death on Wednesday morning after demanding for some money from the deceased who refused to give the money.

The suspect was said to have approached the manager after noticing that he had just returned from the bank, demanding for some money, while the manager refused to give him

The suspect, however, descended on the deceased and stabbed him before running away with the money the Manager withdrawn from bank for some farmers before he was apprehended within the town by some other members of staff of the company

On interrogation, the suspect claimed to have served his deceased master for almost a year without being paid, and when he demanded money to eat and the manager refused, he decided to stab him and made away with the money.

He said, ” I did not plan to kill the manager, I only demanded money to eat and when he refused, an argument ensued and I was angry and took the knives from his table and stab him.

“I have been working with him for about a year now and he promised to link me with cocoa farmers in the farm but he has been telling me to wait for the cocoa season but I felt neglected and confronted him because I needed money to eat.

“I was hungry and there was no money on me and when he refused to give me the money and I know he was coming from the bank, I was infuriated and attacked him.

He slapped me and I stab him and made away with the money.

He was struggling with me while I snatched the money from the table and I succeeded in collecting the money from him and stabbed him to overpower him.

Though he was a nice and gentleman I needed money to eat.”

The suspect, however, denied stealing the whole money, saying “I left the place with only N200,000 immediately I stabbed the manager and I never intended to kill him but just to go away with the money.”

Speaking on the arrest, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Femi Joseph, explained that the suspect was arrested by men of the police from the command after he was apprehended by the member of the public.

According to the PPRO, the incident was reported at the police station by one Valentine Akinbolasere of No 59 Akinboyewa Street Oka, Ondo while the detectives from the station swung to action and arrested the suspect.

Joseph said ” the manager was in his office after collecting the sum of N700,000 from the bank and one of the staff, Adegoroye went to meet him in his office and began to struggle the money with him.

“In the melee between the duo, the suspect stabbed the manager and picked the money and took to his heels but people around the office suspected him and pursued him and was arrested and the money recovered.

“It is very unfortunate that the man gave up the ghost. The suspect blamed the devil for the incident but I want to ensure you that he is in the departure lounge to the nearest court and we will ensure that justice is done.”

