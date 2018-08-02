Local News

See How Governor Fayose Reacted After Saraki Dumped APC

Ekiti Governor, Ayodele Fayose

The Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose state has reacted after Senate President Bukola Saraki dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress for the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Governor took to his Twitter page to react as he urged other APC members to follow the Senate President.

He tweeted:

“Good to hear that three prominent Nigerians left APC house of tyranny today. I welcome my brother and friend, Senator Bukola Saraki and Kwara  Governor, Alhaji Ahmed to out great party, the PDP. 

Together, we must rescue Nigeria and its people from these tyrants.

When the person elected to defend and promote a ruling party chooses to dump the party for the main opposition party, such a party has ended.

We must collectively rescue Nigeria and its people from these tyrants.

More to come.”

