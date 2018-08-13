Trending

See Photos & Names Of 4 Police Officer Who Were Killed By Bandits In Kaduna

Sequel to the Kidnapping of Sheikh Ahmad Adam Algarkawy in Rigasa area of Kaduna State on 2/8/18 and his Subsequent release after Ransom was paid. In follow up to the Case on 11/8/18 IRT Operative Arrested 2 Of the Kidnappers in a Remote Settlement inside Rigasa Forrest kaduna State. As the team were coming out of the Bush with the Arrested Kidnappers, Other Gang-members hiding inside the Bush Ambushed the IRT team and Opened fire which Resulted to the death of 4 IRT Operatives Namely:

1. AP/No. 148333 Inspr. Benard Odibo
2. AP/No. 181539 Inspr. Mamman Abubakar
3.AP/No. 192938 Inspr. Haruna Ibrahim
4.F/No. 267815 Sgt. Emmanuel Istifanus.

Six(6) of the Deadly Kidnappers also died during the Gun-Battle. One Officer was Treated for Bullet Wound and Discharged While the remaining Officers who Survived the Ambush are in Good Health Condition. Very Serious efforts in Progress to get the Remaining killers to Justice. May their Souls Rest in Perfect Peace, Ameen.


