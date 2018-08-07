SEE Photos That Raised Suspicion That Kiss Daniel Is A Cultist

Nigerian singer, Kiss Daniel, may have just given his fans reasons to think he belongs to a cult group with his recent photo and a standout comment underneath it.

Kiss Daniel is without no doubt one of the biggest act in Nigeria this year after parting ways with G-Worldwide to setup his own imprint, releasing constant hits and killing features. He’s the rave. But another story on the media is.. Is Kizz Daniel a Cultist?

Kiss Daniel who was in the buzz two days ago after colleague Harrysong slammed him for being too proud and advised him to grow up has sparked another buzz within social media with the question of whether or not he is a cultist.

Kiss Daniel posted a photo on his verified Twitter and Instagram accounts respectively with the caption “MCM” but his outfit in the picture is the point.

A picture where he seems to portray the famous Alora Sea Lords colour. See photo below:

In the reply section of this photo on Twitter, a user with ID @Knuckle56029946 was seen greeting Kiss Daniel in the trend of the Alora Confraternity. The user replied; Awumen For you✊✊ No Price No Pay✊✊✊ Blood For Blood ✊✊✊

This is not the first Kiss Daniel has been link to the said cult group. Himself and Burna Boy were both ones named as a member of the said confraternity.

See other recent photos that further raises the question mark:

