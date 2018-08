The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries has launched what has been described as a “new land craft” in Lagos. According to the church, the ‘land craft’ was constructed and launched in order to aid the members during evangelism and publicity.

The new ‘land craft’ was dedicated by Pastor Amadi Chidozie, the Lagos State coordinator of Chosen church.

See another photo below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria