The robbers after they were caught

Police officers have apprehended some robbers at a market in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital today during a robbery operation.

The thieves were reportedly caught red-handed after burgling a shop at Swali market.

They were arrested by the Bayelsa State vigilante service led by its Chairman, Evang. Parkins Ogede, before they were handed over to the police for further investigation.

