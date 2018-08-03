Local News

See The Photo Of Nollywood Actress, Nkechi Blessing That Has Got People Talking

Actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has shared a picture of herself on set with her colleague, Mimmy Tea who played the role of her husband.
 

A simple picture shared by Nkechi Blessing Sunday on her social media page ended up sending the wrong signals to her thousands of fans.

The actress standing beside her colleague, Mimmy Tea showcased her massive behind which wowed top commenters.

Nkechi Blessing who originally hails from the South-eastern part of Nigeria is curvaceous and she is proud of her stature. Flirty messages were dropped in the comment section of her Instagram page.

READ  BREAKING News: Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu In EFCC Custody

See more photos of Nkechi Blessing below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Actress Ini Edo Looks Classy In New Photos

Shocking: Pastor Shot Dead In Rivers Just 2 Days To His Child’s Dedication (Photos)

LASTMA Officials Force Traffic Offenders To Sweep And Clear Grass In Lagos (Photos)

Gunmen Kidnap Popular Islamic Cleric In Kaduna

Gale Of Defections: What Goes Around, Comes Around

What APC Governors Said About Defectors After Aso Rock Meeting With Buhari

Rivers Government Reacts To The Death Of Man Who Died After Rescuing 13 People In Boat Accident

Lagos State To Recruit 2200 Teachers

Tiwa Savage Stuns Fans With Sultry Poses In Plunging Green Dress (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *