See The Ridiculous Wayne Rooney’s Assist That Got Everyone Talking

The former Manchester United attacker who now plays for DC united in the MLS league reminded us of old time when he sprinted back to chase and opposition player who was hoping to catch them on the counter with the scoreline leveled.

Wayne Rooney however produced a moment of magic when he not only got back the ball but also provide a very lovely assist and DC united ended up winning the match by 3 goals to 2.

What people are saying;

