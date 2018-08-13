See The Ridiculous Wayne Rooney’s Assist That Got Everyone Talking

The former Manchester United attacker who now plays for DC united in the MLS league reminded us of old time when he sprinted back to chase and opposition player who was hoping to catch them on the counter with the scoreline leveled.

Wayne Rooney however produced a moment of magic when he not only got back the ball but also provide a very lovely assist and DC united ended up winning the match by 3 goals to 2.

What people are saying;

He gave them a little taste to English football ⚽️👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 — Ayonoadu Nafi B (@nafiayonoadu) August 13, 2018

Nobody ran to Rooney, he literally made the goal himself. That guy that scored is a cockhead. — KxMood (@KickingKeagan) August 13, 2018

Looked like he was absolutely fucked after his 95th minute sprint lmao — Jacob Wright (@JacobWright800) August 13, 2018

To be fair he deserved his thumbs up after that. — Anthony Youngs (@Youngsy1989) August 13, 2018

The goal scorer should have been sprinting over to Rooney to say thanks imo — Jacob Wright (@JacobWright800) August 13, 2018

They should have ran to him after all he done!! No clues on appreciation for talent! — Paula Finnigan (@Paulaj1984) August 13, 2018

Form is temporary, class is permanent — Stewart Robey (@StewartRobey) August 13, 2018

