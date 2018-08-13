See What Barcelona Fans Are Saying About Dembele After Scoring The Winner Against Sevilla

Barcelona although had to dig deep to get the winning goal after conceding early to Sevilla and levelling through Gerard Pique.

They got the deserved winning goal through Ousmane Dembele which was largely due to his individual ability and as a result of this Barcelona fans have a thing or two to say.

What they are saying;

All the "sell Dembele" people have left the building 😂 — Isgak (@iceman_brfc) August 13, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Don't even think about selling @Dembouz @FCBarcelona. He is the future. — Coulibaly N. Zakaria 🇨🇮 (@Amzaki584mscd) August 13, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Great game and good come back from mosquito dembele he had shaken the sevila defence and then a wonderful and powerfully sting shot in the corner — sagar fulsunge (@sagarfulsunge) August 13, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

What do you think???