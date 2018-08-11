See What fans and Mourinho are saying about Andreas Pereira

Andreas Pereira who has spent majority of his Manchester United career on loan with several Spanish clubs Granada and Valencia was given his full Premier League debut in the opening Premier League fixture of the new campaign against, and his Manager(Mourinho) was full of praises for him.

What Mourino said;

Mourinho: “I don’t want to leave you without saying Andreas Periera. From the bench and right winger at Valencia, he comes to Old Trafford and plays a phenomenal match.” #MUFC — Man Utd Update (@ManUtdsUpdate) August 10, 2018

What fans are saying;

Play him at his role I beg u his too good, if u want to win use ya best not fellani — Franklin Abi$ (@FranklinAbi1) August 10, 2018

Yocko . He’s our best player — Scott Hempseed (@ScottHempseed) August 10, 2018

Totally agree pereira was amazing a great player for the Now. He’s like a new signing he was solid. — Bunsenrocks617 (@workthathat) August 10, 2018

What do you think???