See what happened to a lady robbed in front of 10 armed officers at Panti Police Station

A lady took to social media to accuse police officers attached to Panti Police Station of negligence, and refusing to bring the criminal who robbed her in front of the police station to justice.

According to the lady, she was robbed by 6a.m and the 10 armed policemen who witnessed the incident told her they were busy.

The lady, @T_oluwalase tweeted;

My bag was hijacked this morning by 5am directly in front of the Panti police station. About 10 armed policemen WITNESSED it.I begged them to chase the guy since their truck was there. They said they are going somewhere and I need to go lodge a complaint inside the station. — Eniola T’oluwalase (@T_oluwalase) August 7, 2018

In summary, police said they were too busy to help me. I meant 6am not 5am. Thanks all.