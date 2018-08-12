See What Pundits And Fans Are Saying About Arsenal After The Man city Match

Arsenal began the new season under the tutelage of a new coach in the person of Unai Emery. They although found Manchester city too hard to match but there were signs that suggested that they are still work in progress. One key area that is worthy of notice is their hard pressing when they do not have the ball.

Man City were just a more brilliant side. No wonder Unai Emery also said

Manchester City’s performance showed us that we need to continue in our process to improve. I think they deserved this result, but we were improving in the 90 minutes, like I think we need to do for the next week and the next match on the pitch. In the second half, it’s the moment that maybe we had chances to get a better result.

What fans and pundits also said;

Neville: “I don’t care who the coach would be – you could bring Pep Guardiola in here. It took Pep Guardiola 3 transfer windows at City – Pep Guardiola, the greatest coach in the world with the biggest budget, it’s going to take him [Emery] more than that” #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/0FnPhJEqK2 — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) August 12, 2018

Gary Neville on #Arsenal: “I don’t think this is short term, the recruitment has been so bad there over this last 3 or 4 years. Its going to take basically two or three, four transfer windows to sort this out. This is a great coach, Unai Emery, he needs 3 or 4 transfer windows” pic.twitter.com/0HZudJKnEr — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) August 12, 2018

Unai Emery needs a bit more time than just one PL game to get 6th placed Arsenal to compete with record breaking champions Manchester City. Shock horror. Drop Mkhi and Čech, we go again next week, our pressing game would unsettle and dismantle most other teams too. #COYG — TFN (@TheFalseNein) August 12, 2018

“Manchester City’s performance showed us that we need to continue the process of improving.” Unai Emery admits there is work to do after his debut as Arsenal head coach. Read: https://t.co/xXLCjKCY2c pic.twitter.com/1FkVwXZLfr — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 12, 2018

I am home safe Arsenal until i die pic.twitter.com/RrPYpP9V8i — Craig 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@GoonerBhoys77) August 12, 2018

“It’s far too early to judge him. He definitely needs three or four transfer windows to make this team his own.” Gary Neville, Graeme Souness and Alex Scott have their say on Unai Emery’s Arsenal. More here: https://t.co/Jwev5Pfu5a pic.twitter.com/OPqqEX3Ceu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 12, 2018

If Arsenal lose a match and the first player you criticise is Özil, you don’t understand football. — FK ☕️ (@fkhanage) August 12, 2018

