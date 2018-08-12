See What Pundits And Fans Are Saying About Arsenal After The Man city Match
Arsenal began the new season under the tutelage of a new coach in the person of Unai Emery. They although found Manchester city too hard to match but there were signs that suggested that they are still work in progress. One key area that is worthy of notice is their hard pressing when they do not have the ball.
Man City were just a more brilliant side. No wonder Unai Emery also said
Manchester City’s performance showed us that we need to continue in our process to improve. I think they deserved this result, but we were improving in the 90 minutes, like I think we need to do for the next week and the next match on the pitch. In the second half, it’s the moment that maybe we had chances to get a better result.
What fans and pundits also said;
Neville: “I don’t care who the coach would be – you could bring Pep Guardiola in here. It took Pep Guardiola 3 transfer windows at City – Pep Guardiola, the greatest coach in the world with the biggest budget, it’s going to take him [Emery] more than that” #Arsenalpic.twitter.com/0FnPhJEqK2
Gary Neville on #Arsenal: “I don’t think this is short term, the recruitment has been so bad there over this last 3 or 4 years. Its going to take basically two or three, four transfer windows to sort this out. This is a great coach, Unai Emery, he needs 3 or 4 transfer windows” pic.twitter.com/0HZudJKnEr
Unai Emery needs a bit more time than just one PL game to get 6th placed Arsenal to compete with record breaking champions Manchester City. Shock horror. Drop Mkhi and Čech, we go again next week, our pressing game would unsettle and dismantle most other teams too. #COYG