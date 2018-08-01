See What Women Are Now Doing To Their Chests In Order To Get Bigger Boobs

According to reports, women are smearing Vaseline and toothpaste on their chests in a bid to boost their busts, in a ridiculous new trend which has been blasted by experts.

One vlogger claims her technique – which involves a bonkers mixture of toothpaste, flour, grated cucumber and one egg white – will “tighten saggy breasts” in just five days.

Posting as Naturalbeauty556, she promised the “breast firming ingredients” would close pores and tighten loose skin.

Her video, which has been viewed 8 million times, recommends massaging your breasts in the concoction for three to four minutes, before leaving to dry for a few more minutes.

Speaking to the camera, she added: “It’s going to tighten up your breasts like really, really crazy. Use three to four times in the week. This will work like magic, it’s not expensive in anyway.”

Commenting on the video, people have claimed: “This is what plastic surgeons don’t want us to know!”

The makers claim: “This unusual use can be performed at home, you only have to put some toothpaste on your nipples and rub the Vaseline on your breasts. “You should repeat this method every night until you get the desired results, and believe me you will be amazed.”

American blogger MakeUpMasha tried the technique, and was far from impressed with the results.

“I’m here to debunk the myth. I gave this a shot for 30 whole days because I’ve been longing and wanting bigger boobs for years now,” she said in a new video. “It did not work. I tried it every night, like an idiot, had my boyfriend looking at me like, ‘What is she doing?’

“The YouTube videos said it’d increase and maximise breast tissue. No – it did not do that at all! “Don’t be like me. Don’t rub toothpaste on your nipples or Vaseline on your t**ty-balls because it will not grow your boobs.”

Now leading plastic surgeon Christopher Inglefield, medical director of the London Bridge Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Clinic, has spoken out against the trend.

He said: “This bizarre advice simply preys on the many women who are unhappy with the size of their breasts and who might resort to bizarre ‘miracle fixes’ to find a solution to their problem. “Sadly, like a lot of guidance on the internet, the vaseline and toothpaste method of breast augmentation is fake news and pure online quackery.

