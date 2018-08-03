Senate President, Saraki Appointed National Leader Of PDP… Here’s What He Said Afterwards

Bukola Saraki

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, was on Thursday appointed as as the National Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

Saraki, who is the highest office holder in the party at the moment, will replace his deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who held the position until his defection with other top APC members to the PDP.

While speaking at the 81st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party where he emerged the national leader, Saraki, who recently moved back to the PDP, enjoined all members of the party to work together in defense of democracy and with the aim of providing good governance for Nigerians.

He emphasized the need for inclusiveness, justice, equity and sacrifice in order to ensure that Nigerians feel the impact of the party in preparations towards the 2019 general elections.

“For me, I am happy that I am back to the political party where I started. I am happy to see many of my colleagues here. Men and women, who have given me faith. Men and women, who make me to believe that there are still people of character.

“Many of you have made and are always ready to make sacrifices for this great party and for this nation, because you all want a better tomorrow. Now that this day has come, we have been brought together in unity, and we will forge ahead as one.”

The Senate President urged members of the PDP’s NEC, to endeavour to acknowledge the contributions of every member of the party, regardless of who they are or where they stand.

“What we have learnt from history, and what we have continued to see, is that everyone is important on this journey that we are embarking, and no sacrifice is too much for us to make to reach that promised land. However, we will only reach that promised land when we see a greater tomorrow for our people, and for all Nigerians.

“Therefore, I want to make an appeal on behalf of all of us when we get back to our constituencies, please, let us continue to open our arms and receive the people who have the numbers that will give us victory come February 2019. This is because, we are all here to work towards a better and greater tomorrow on behalf of all Nigerians,” Saraki said.

He thanked the party under the leadership of Prince Uche Secondus, National Chairman of the PDP, and Senator Walid Jubrin, the Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, for welcoming back himself, his state Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed; Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, back to the party.

“On behalf of all of us, those who have left and are now happy to be back here, I want to assure you that we will work tirelessly to do what is right and put this country in the right situation.”

He also pledged to join others under the umbrella of the PDP towards making the nation’s democracy stronger, providing security, stronger economy and quality service delivery for the benefit of the people.

“The message that I would like to leave you all with, is: ‘Let us all work together, so that this time, our sacrifice can truly be worth it for all our people. I thank you for the warm reception you have given to us. We are grateful that you have received us into where we truly belong.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria