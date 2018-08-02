Local News

Senator Dino Melaye Blasts APC In New Song On His Return To PDP (Watch)

Outspoken lawmaker and influential politician, Senator Dino Melaye, is back again with yet another comic relief song where he blasted his former party APC.
 

Senator Dino Melaye

Senator representing Kogi West constituency Dino Melaye has released another song on his return to the People’s Democratic Part (PDP).

The senator who joined over a dozen other of his colleagues in dumping the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) last week, had before his defection, sang about his imminent return to the PDP.

He has now released a new version of the song which goes:

“Oh my home… now that I’ve seen my home. Now that I’ve seen my PDP, I’ll never forget my home

 

“I like am, I like am (2x). Me I like PDP. Imlike am pass APC. Everything dey for PDP. Make we join hands to make Nigerian better.”

Watch below:

