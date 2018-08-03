Senator Dino Melaye Raises Alarm As He Squares Up With Police In Abuja

Senator Dino Melaye

The outspoken senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district at the 8th National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye, on Friday, raised the alarm over alleged refusal of the Nigerian Police Command at the FCT Command to release his international passport as ordered by the court.

The influential politician noted that on July 25th, 2018, an Abuja Chief Magistrate Court ordered the Police to release his international passport to him following “a notice of discontinuance” filed by the prosecution on the charge “No: CR/12/18” in which he was standing trial before Magistrate Court Wuse Zone 2, Abuja.

According to The Nation, Dino Melaye claimed that “the fragrant refusal of the Police to comply with the court order” to release his international passport amounted to contempt of court, adding that series of letters his lawyers wrote to the Police to retrieve the passport was not honoured by the FCT Police Command.

He noted that apart from the letters, his lawyer also went personally to the Police to retrieve the passport to no avail.

Melaye who said that the Police earlier set a precedent when they released his passport to enable him go for medical treatment abroad, wondered what made the July 25th, 2018 order difficult for them to comply with.

He said, “If a law enforcement agency will be the one breaking the law, how do you enforce the law. In a country under the rule of law, if an order of the court is given release this man’s passport, why would the court order not be obeyed. This buttresses the fact that the Police is still after me.

“Since April 22nd, 2018 the Police with drew my orderly. No politician has been so humiliated the way and manner I have been humiliated. The Police is still looking for me to arrest me over what I don’t know.

“I want to restate that the Police can only kill and injure the flesh, they cannot kill the spirit. I remain strong.”

Melaye said that he has dragged the Police to court for contempt of Court.

The senator who insisted that he was not fighting the Police by all standard noted that it is on record that the Police did not challenge the court order to release his passport.

