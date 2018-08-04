Senator Shehu Sani Reveals His Political Future With APC

Senator Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central in the Senate has said he is not leaving the All Progressives Congress “for now”.

He made this known on Thursday during his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Asked if he would remain in the APC the Senator said, “For now, yes”.

Despite opting to remain in the APC despite the defection of many of his colleagues in the National Assembly including Senate President Bukola Saraki, Senator Sani said he had not been made any promise of an automatic ticket.

“I heard that senators were promised juicy carrots and I am not a rabbit. But what I know very well is the PDP that promised the automatic tickets.

“The APC said there is no automatic ticket and I believe I am very much prepared for any form of primaries,” he added.

Senator Sani dismissed his reported suspension by the APC executive in his ward, stressing that he was used to fighting.

The Senator also restated his call for a harmonious relationship between the National Assembly and the executive and for the conflict in the party to be resolved with caution.

He warned that any illegal attempt to remove the leadership of the National Assembly will be dangerous.

“It is natural to protest and even to strike. But when issues are put on the table and they are about to be addressed, I think you should give it a listening ear,” he said.

“What I advise is that it is dangerous to attempt to circumvent the law to remove the leadership of the National Assembly. And there are ways we can address these issues.

“From my knowledge of what is happening particularly in the Senate, the numbers are not there. The numbers to remove the Senate President are not there. Also, the numbers to remove those on the side of the President are not there,” he added.

