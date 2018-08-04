Local News

Senator Shehu Sani Reveals How PDP Lured APC Lawmakers

Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani, the lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, has claimed his colleagues who defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last week, were promised “juicy carrots”.

Sani stated this on Thursday during his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today in Abuja.

Despite opting to remain in the APC, Senator Sani said he had not been made any promise of an automatic ticket.

“I heard that senators were promised juicy carrots and I am not a rabbit. But what I know very well is that the PDP promised automatic tickets.

“The APC said there is no automatic ticket and I believe I am very much prepared for any form of primaries,” he said.

