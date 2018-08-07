Serena Williams reveals she’s still suffering ‘postpartum emotions’

liamsSerena Wiliams has revealed she is still suffering from Post-Partum struggles.

She made this revelation just one week after she was handed the worst defeat of her career during the opening match of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

In an emotional Instagram post Monday, the mother of Alexis Olympia Ohanian revealed she was in a bit of a “funk” last week, and this was because, lately, she has been guilted by the feeling that she has not been a good mum to her daughter.

“Although I have been with her every day of her life,” Williams wrote on Instagram,

“I’m not around as much as I would like to be. Most of you moms deal with the same thing. Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art.”

Read the full note:

Last week was not easy for me. Not only was I accepting some tough personal stuff, but I just was in a funk. Mostly, I felt like I was not a good mom.

I read several articles that said postpartum emotions can last up to 3 years if not dealt with. I like communication best. Talking things through with my mom, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal.

It’s totally normal to feel like I’m not doing enough for my baby.

We have all been there. I work a lot, I train, and I’m trying to be the best athlete I can be.

However, that means although I have been with her every day of her life, I’m not around as much as I would like to be. Most of you moms deal with the same thing. Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes.

I’m here to say: if you are having a rough day or week–it’s ok–I am, too!!! There’s always tomm!

Only last week, she lost her opening match of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic last Tuesday night to Johanna Konta, 6-1, 6-0, a match that lasted only 52 minutes. On Saturday, she pulled out of this week’s Rogers Cup in Montreal, citing personal reasons.

Now, she speaks about her battles since giving birth to her daughter and working to be the best athlete she can be.