Entertainment

Sex therapist, Jaaruma blasts Paul Okoye’s wife, Anita for seeking her help in private

Anita Okoye, wife of defunct PSquare’s Paul Okoye bit more than she could chew when she attempted to join the private page of sex therapist Jaaruma.

Jaaruma has put the wife of Nigeria’s pop act Paul Okoye on blast for secretly seeking her help by trying to join her VIP page on instagram.

Jaaruma who is known for being blunt on her page shared the screenshot of Anita Okoye requesting to join the VIP page of the sex therapist where details and videos of clients using their products are reportedly posted.

READ  Deaf Model, Ayanna Michele reveals why she never went for surgery

According to Jaaruma, Anita follows the public page with a private account not opened in her real name, and after been thrilled by her products, seeks to join the VIP page where everything is costly but confidential.

“If you can’t celebrate me in public don’t come to me in private” the northerner said as she openly dragged the celebrity wife.


You may also like

Jenifa’s Diary actress, Toyo Baby’s parents finally reconcile after 17 years of divorce

Tonto Dikeh accused of sleeping with South African pastor, Shepherd Bushiri for ₦18 Million

9ice’s Ex-Wife, Toni Payne Still Searching For True Love 7 Years After Their Divorce

“Stop this habit of asking people to get married because their age-mates are married” – Juliet Ibrahim

“I’m a proud Catholic…. No need to Judge” – John Dumelo to People Accusing him of Idolatry over Instagram Post

If I handle Bobrisky, he’ll turn straight-Cossy Ojiakor

Linda Ikeji set to receive a honorary doctorate degree from Georgia university

Peter Okoye flaunts mansion, car fleet to inspire and motivate fans

Check out photos of Mr 2kay’s new Lexus car worth N10M!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *