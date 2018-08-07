Sex therapist, Jaaruma blasts Paul Okoye’s wife, Anita for seeking her help in private

Anita Okoye, wife of defunct PSquare’s Paul Okoye bit more than she could chew when she attempted to join the private page of sex therapist Jaaruma.

Jaaruma has put the wife of Nigeria’s pop act Paul Okoye on blast for secretly seeking her help by trying to join her VIP page on instagram.

Jaaruma who is known for being blunt on her page shared the screenshot of Anita Okoye requesting to join the VIP page of the sex therapist where details and videos of clients using their products are reportedly posted.

According to Jaaruma, Anita follows the public page with a private account not opened in her real name, and after been thrilled by her products, seeks to join the VIP page where everything is costly but confidential.

“If you can’t celebrate me in public don’t come to me in private” the northerner said as she openly dragged the celebrity wife.