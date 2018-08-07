Sex Therapist, Jaaruma Calls Out Anita, Paul Okoye’s Wife, For Seeking Her Help In Private





Popular Nigerian sex therapist, Jaaruma has taken to her Instagram page to call out wife of singer Paul Okoye, Anita Okoye for attempting to follow her VIP page for rich clients while ignoring her normal business page.

The controversial Jaaruma who is known for being blunt on her page shared the screenshot of Anita Okoye requesting to join the VIP page of the sex therapist where details and videos of clients using their products are reportedly posted.

According to Jaaruma, Anita follows the public page with a private account not opened in her real name, and after been thrilled by her products, seeks to join the VIP page where everything is costly but confidential.

In the open letter to Anita Okoye, the sex therapist berated her for not supporting her in the open. Read below:

“Dear Anita Okoye, I see u requested to follow the league of VIPs @vip_jaaruma_clients but u have never tried to reach out to me or spoken to me….. I KNOW ALL MY VIPS 1 ON 1……. I guess u like my Content, knowledge or entertainment here that’s why u want to see what’s on @vip_jaaruma_clients

But I must say that I’m disappointed that u follow this page with another created page but u want to follow @vip_jaaruma_clients with ur REAL account

Im disappointing that as young as I am, me being a female MUSLIM FROM NORTHERN Nigeria, despite the STRICT RESTRICTIONS, u could not #PUBLICLY give me a pat on the back & say WELL DONE JAARUMA for humbling urself to #study Kola Nut or WELL DONE JAARUMA for humbling urself to #sell Kola Nut or WELL DONE JAARUMA for creating a job instead of spending years seeking for a job or WELL DONE JAARUMA for jobs / employment u created & paving the way for others or WELL DONE JAARUMA for turning nothing into a Multi Billion Dollar Industry DURING THE RECESSION from 2017 till date”





