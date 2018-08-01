Shock As Wife Of Lagos Commissioner Reportedly Posts Suicidal Message On Instagram

Hadiza Abdullateef, the wife of Lagos commissioner for Home Affairs Archives, Dr. Abdul-Hakeem Abdul-Lateef, has left Nigerians in shock with a suicidal message.
The mother of two, who recently bagged a Masters degree from the Coventry University, U.K, however, did not state the reason for the suicidal message.
The message reads: “I’m just tired of everything and I wish it was not a sin to take your life. I just want to leave this world.”
It is not exactly clear yet why the woman made such suicidal comments.
