Shock As Wife Of Lagos Commissioner Reportedly Posts Suicidal Message On Instagram

Hadiza Abdullateef, the wife of Lagos commissioner for Home Affairs Archives, Dr. Abdul-Hakeem Abdul-Lateef, has left Nigerians in shock with a suicidal message.

According to Dailypost, the third wife of the Lagos State Commissioner shared the suicidal message in the early hours of Tuesday on her Instagram page.

The mother of two, who recently bagged a Masters degree from the Coventry University, U.K, however, did not state the reason for the suicidal message.

The message reads: “I’m just tired of everything and I wish it was not a sin to take your life. I just want to leave this world.”

 

It is not exactly clear yet why the woman made such suicidal comments.

