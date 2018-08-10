Shocking details on why Presidency fired DSS boss

Presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie has quoted a Nigerian aspiring politician, Abubakar Sidiq Usman, who made shocking revelations about Senate President Bukola Saraki and the sack of Lawal Daura, Director-general of the Department of State Services(DSS).

In a Twitter post earlier, Sifiq recounted how the sack of Lawan was not primarily because of the blockade Of the National Assembly but more.

Following the invasion of the National Assembly on Tuesday by men of the DSS, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), ordered the immediate sack of Mr. Daura, but according to this new report, Mr Daura would have been sacked regardless, following findings by the National Intelligence Agency, NIA.

The NIA were said to have tracked Daura’s telephone conversation with Saraki, and that was what led to the sack.

However, Sidiq revealed that Senate president Bukola Saraki, “had called for a Tuesday meeting of the leadership of the National Assembly to discuss the request by the executive for the approval of virement for the conduct of the 2019 general elections and consideration of the 2018 Supplementary Bill.”

With the defection of Senate President Bukola Saraki from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the call for his resignation and call by the presidency that the National Assembly be reconvened created suspicions all over the air. The suspicion was that, APC senators will use the opportunity of the meeting called by Senator Saraki to reconvene the Senate and carry out the immediate impeachment of the Senate President. This suspicion is without consideration to the fact that the APC now has a simple majority.

Usman also mentioned that Saraki, quickly plotted the invasion because he was unsure of the move by the APC , enlisting “the help of HIS FRIEND at the DSS, Lawal Daura.”

The fear was that with the possible reconvening of the Senate, APC senators will find their way to the National Assembly and carry out the rumoured impeachment plot of the Senate President. So, PDP senators were quickly alerted and asked to report to the National Assembly as early as possible on Tuesday so as to be able to check mate whatever the APC senators may have planned for the day. While the PDP Senators will be there on one hand, DSS agents will also be drafted to ensure that nobody gained access to the National Assembly complex so that the chance to reconvene does not even occur.

According to Mr Usman, while quoting his sources said Daura provided 40 DSS operatives to carry out the blockade at the National Assembly. Usman, claimed also that the DSS officers were to ensure that APC a PDP lawmakers were denied access into the National Assembly, however the real target was APC senators.

The plan however did go as expected as APC senators did not show up at the National Assembly, giving the fact that lawmakers were on recess.

The meeting called by the Senate President was that of the leadership, scheduled for 12 noon while the text for the drama invited PDP lawmakers and the media said 7am.

Consequently, PDP senators started arriving the National Assembly as early as 7am as directed and they met the resistance of the DSS who had orders not to let anyone in.