Local News

Shocking: Pastor Shot Dead In Rivers Just 2 Days To His Child’s Dedication (Photos)

A Nigerian cleric, Prophet ThankGod Abam has been shot dead, plunging family and friends in deep grief.

The cleric who is also known as “The Commanding Commander,”  was reportedly killed by gunmen in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The sad incident is said to have occurred late last night.

It is not clear if the gunmen were assassins or just armed robbers.

Abam, who was the G.O of Intercessory Prayer Ministry, had scheduled the dedication of his last child for this Sunday, before the incident occurred.

READ  What We'll Do To Anyone Squeezing, Spraying & Selling Naira Notes - Central Bank Fires Warning

Friends, family and devoted members have taken to Facebook to bitterly mourn the cleric’s tragic passing. Below are some tributes:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Actress Ini Edo Looks Classy In New Photos

LASTMA Officials Force Traffic Offenders To Sweep And Clear Grass In Lagos (Photos)

Gunmen Kidnap Popular Islamic Cleric In Kaduna

Gale Of Defections: What Goes Around, Comes Around

What APC Governors Said About Defectors After Aso Rock Meeting With Buhari

See The Photo Of Nollywood Actress, Nkechi Blessing That Has Got People Talking

Rivers Government Reacts To The Death Of Man Who Died After Rescuing 13 People In Boat Accident

Lagos State To Recruit 2200 Teachers

Tiwa Savage Stuns Fans With Sultry Poses In Plunging Green Dress (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *