Shocking: Petrol Tanker Loses Control, Rams Into A School In Edo (Photos)

Photos have shown the aftermath of a dreadful accident which saw a petrol tanker ramming straight into a school in Edo state.

Local reports show that the driver of the petrol tanker lost control of his truck this morning and drove into the school which is located in Ekpoma along Ekpoma-Abuja Express Way.

Thankfully, no one was in the building when the accident happened as the school was closed for the weekend.

The truck however destroyed a car that was parked in front of the school.

See more photos below:

