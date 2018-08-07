Siege on NASS: I warned those who brought Buhari in 2015 – Fayose



As reactions continue to trail the siege on the National Assembly by some men of the Department of State Security, DSS, governor Ayodele Fayose says he had warned everyone.

According to the out-going governor of Ekiti state, he warned ‘those who brought president Muhammadu Buhari in 2015’ and continued to warn them after Buhari was elected

Fayose, described the siege on n Nass as a shameful display of tyranny and said the only resort now is to God, to save ‘our democracy from these tyrants. ‘

The governor made this call via his twitter handle this morning. He wrote)

Shameful display of tyranny at the NASS. At this point, we can only pray to God to save democracy in our country from the hands of these tyrants.

But I warned! I warned those who brought Buhari in 2015 and I kept warning even after he was elected. #SaveOurDemocracy — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) August 7, 2018

Meanwhile, there were rumours that Fayose was perfecting moves to decamp to the ruling party after a picture of the governor, allegedly in Bola Tinubu’s house surface.

The governor not only debunked the rumours but stated that being linked with any leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC is tantamount to being linked with the robbers that hijacked Ekiti mandate.