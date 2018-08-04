Local News

Singer, Dr. Sid And Beautiful Wife Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary With Amazing Throwback Video

Dr Sid and Simi Esiri who have now been married for four years and are celebrating reaching the milestone.

The singer posted a throwback video to when they got married some four years ago and followed it up with a loving caption.

He wrote: “4 years ago today around this time lol. Me and a my awesome groomsmen were performing for my brand new bride @simiesiri. I’m seriously considering a Re-do, it was the #BestGroomSurpriseDanceEver 

“#music: #Happy by @pharrell #AllOfMe by @johnlegend”

Simi Esiri who shared a gallery of charming photos on Instagram for their anniversary last year, also took to the social media platform again to excitedly share her fourth year with her husband and best friend.

On August 2nd, the anniversary date, Simi, 30, posted the same video with her husband showing a scene from their wedding.

She captioned it thus: “#TBT to the perfect day! 02.08.14 

“4 years down, 1 baby and another one on the way! 

“Happy 4th babe! Through it all, you’re still the one I’ll choose to share this life with Celebrating us today, always and forever! 

“#WeddingAnniversary #EverythingIsLove: Happy by Pharrell & All of me by John Legend”

Watch their video below:

