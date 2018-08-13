Singer Wizkid celebrates after he completely sold out at his pop-up store (PHOTOS)



It’s almost a known fact that fans go crazy for anything that has Wizkid stamped on it! Be it a show, event, his concert and most recently, his clothing line.

The Starboy crooner announced few days ago that he’ll be launching a pop-up store in New York on Saturday, August 11 just before the One Africa Music Fest on Sunday, August 12.

The pop-up store had everything from Tshirts to bandanas to hats inscribed with Wizkid’s name, face or favourite lingua like Ojuelegba and it was no surprise that it sold out completely on the first day.

While reminiscing on the success of his performance at the One Music Fest, the father of three also mentioned that he and his team sold out everything from his pop-up store as he thanked fans for being amazing to him.

Wizkid wrote:

We sold out everything from pop up yesterday too! Y’all amazing to me. ❤️