So Classy: Nollywood Actress Iyabo Ojo Stuns In New Photos

Nigerian actress, and businesswoman, Iyabo Ojo has dropped classy photos of herself on Instagram with top commenters wishing they could be in her shoes.
 

Iyabo Ojo

It appears single mother of two, Iyabo Ojo is presently outside Nigeria where she posted lovely photos of herself posing with a white Mercedez Benz.

Her yellow suit has also attracted the interest of social media users.

Alice Iyabo Ojo is a Nigerian film actress, director, and producer. She has featured in more than 150 films, as well as producing over 14 of her own. She is 40 years old.

See more photos:

