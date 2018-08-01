So Hilarious: Comic Artist Recreates Toke Makinwa’s Expensive Appearance (Photos)

Toke Makinwa and Funny Toheeb

One wonders how Nigerian celebrities are feeling when Funny Toheeb makes a subtle mockery of whatever they wear.

Toke Makinwa is the latest ‘victim’ of the young man who has been cracking the ribs of people by comically recreating their photos.

Toheeb painted his body with a white substance and also rocked plantain leaves in recreation of Toke Makinwa’s green and white dress with shoes of a similar colour.

Celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani also received her fair share of Funny Toheeb’s sting.

See more photos:

Toyin Lawani and Funny Toheeb

