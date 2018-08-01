So Hilarious: Joseph Yobo’s Son Rocks Awkward Pair Of Shoe

Photos have shown the moment Joseph Yobo’s son was seen stepping out with a rather strange shoe combination. The young boy can be seen wearing a different shoe brand on either foot.

The photos of his outfit were shared on Instagram by his mother, a former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Adaeze Yobo, who told the story behind the choice of clothing.

The mother-of-three said he chose the combination himself and refused to be swayed when he was told he shouldn’t step out dressed like that.

The little boy insisted it was “swak” (swag), so his mother let him have his way.

She wrote: “Who else has a 3year old that likes to pick their outfits? I mean my Ist son use to do it and the only issue I had with it, was that he wld pick the wrong clothes for the occasion, like football jersey set with the shoes for a wedding or party but never something like this.

“This one cried that “it is Swak (swag)” I wish i caught that moment on camera, it was too funny. He kept shouting “its swak, its swak.

“I was weak. I let him go like this and he was very happy #idonthavestrength”

