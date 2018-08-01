Sokoto governor Aminu Tambuwal dumps APC

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, has dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The governor said this via his twitter handle earlier, he wrote:

I have consulted widely especially with the people of sokoto and they have confidently assured me of my next political move. I hereby defect officially to the @OfficialPDPNig Power to the People pic.twitter.com/YHJakrXXex — Aminu W Tambuwal (@AWTambuwal) August 1, 2018

Meanwhile, before the defection announcement, a lot of supporters gathered in front of the government house in anticipation.