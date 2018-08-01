Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

Sokoto governor Aminu Tambuwal dumps APC

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, has dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The governor said this via his twitter handle earlier, he wrote:

Meanwhile, before the defection announcement, a lot of supporters gathered in front of the government house in anticipation.

