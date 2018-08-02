Soldier Confirmed Dead Days After Being Declared Missing By Family (Photo)

Francis Ifeanyi Franklin

A Nigerian soldier, Francis Ifeanyi Franklin, who was declared missing by his family after a Boko Haram ambush at his base in Borno state has been declared dead, according to a report by National Helm.

Recall that the soldier’s family had raised an alarm in a social media message that the family has not been able reach him since the Boko ambush last week.

His phone was also switched off.

According to fresh report, the gallant soldier has been confirmed dead.

The “SIGNAL” of his death has been transmitted to his younger sister who is his next of kin by the Nigerian Army.

“The Signal have been sent, he is dead…Boko Haram has taken away the joy our mother … The pillar of the family is gone. we are left with nothing now but heart broken“, his sister said.

