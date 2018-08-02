Local News

Son’s Death: Dbanj Breaks Silence, Reveals How Tough Life Has Been

 

Since the death of Dbanj’s son was announced on the 25th of June, 2018, the singer and entrepreneur has reduced his social media activities to almost 0%.

He broke a loud silence today by revealing how hard life has been for him but maintains he is getting stronger due to the love and support from his team.

“The past few weeks have been incredibly trying and difficult, but God’s love has kept me and my family going. I can’t thank my team enough and the incredible love from you all. May God keep us all. #StrongerTogether,” he wrote wrote on his Instagram page as he posted a picture of himself at a sanctuary.

The social media post have elicited messages of support from his fans on Instagram.

It would be recalled that the toddler – Daniel Oyebanjo III reportedly drowned in a pool in the singer’s residence in Ikoyi, Lagos. 

