Sosoliso plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi undergoes surgery (Photo)

Kechi Okwuchi, the young Nigerian lady who made it to the finals of America’s Got Talent years after she survived a fatal plane crash in Nigeria, has undergone another surgery.

The 28-year-old singer had the surgery yesterday but said it is a non-invasive surgery. She said it’s the second of 3 rounds of co2 laser surgery but promised friends and fans that she will be back on her feet in a few days.

Sharing a photo of her on her hospital bed, she wrote: “So I had the second of 3 rounds of co2 laser surgery today at @shrinersgalvestonand as always, it went well 🙂 it’s non-invasive guys, so I’ll be at full strength in 3, 4 days ?? some might feel I’m oversharing, but all lives are made up of hills, valleys and plateaus, and I wanna share a bit of everything with y’all, so ? I thank God for a successful surgery and I pray for a smooth and whole recovery!”

So far, she’s had over 100 surgeries, and from her post, she isn’t done. But she’s managed to stay positive in spite of it all.


