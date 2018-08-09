General, Uncategorized, Viral

South African based pastor reveals the next president of Nigeria is a youth and his name starts from ‘S’ (Video)

South African Based Nigerian Prophet, Samuel Akinbodunse has dropped a shocking prophecy about Nigeria and 2019 election.

In a live service at his South Africa Church, the Freedom for all Nation Outreach General Overseer, the man of God made it known that come 2019, Nigeria will have a youth as President and the name of the person starts with ‘S’.

So far, candidates that have indicated interest in becoming president come 2019 with S as their names are 47 year old Sowore Omoyele and 55 year old Saraki Bukola. Others on social media insinuate it may also be ‘Sai Buhari’.

Watch the video below;


