Spanish Super Cup; Captain Messi Becomes Most Decorated Player In Barcelona’s History

Barcelona kick starts the season on a winning note by coming from behind to beat Sevilla in the Spanish Super Cup.

They leveled up through Pigue just before the break and also took the lead in a spectacular fashion through Ousmane Dembele.

They were although some late rally from Sevilla and they got a deserved penalty which was dealt with by their goal keeper.

By winning the trophy, Messi who was the captain of the side has become the most decorated player in the history of the club with 33 trophies eclipsing Iniesta who he was joint with at 32 before the win against Sevilla.