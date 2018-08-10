Uncategorized, Viral

“Staying in a marriage because of financial gain is lame” — Toke Makinwa tells women

“Staying in a marriage because of financial gain is lame” — Toke Makinwa tells womenMedia personality, Toke Makinwa, while discussing with some of her followers stated that staying in a marriage because of financial gain is lame.

One of them asked what would her advice be to women concerning domestic violence.

Staying in a domestic marriage because of financial gain or the lies you tell yourself about surviving is lame, I’m yet to see anyone leave a bad situation do badly, it’s the fear that keeps you from your potential.

Then a follower inquired: “Well, I ask this concerning someone who I know, she is afraid because of her children. How will she survive with 5 of them,”

and she replied, “If she’s dead, they will survive. Women need to get busy, relying on a man can put you in jeopardy. Use your hands, get up, get busy.”

"Staying in a domestic marriage because of financial gain is lame" – Toke Makinwa writes

