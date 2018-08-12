Stephanie Coker’s husband criticized over the unclear photos he used to celebrate their first wedding anniversary

Stephanie Coker’s husband, Olumide Aderinokun, was dragged into an exchange of words with a follower who reminded him of an alleged affair with a Bells University student, all because he shared an unclear wedding anniversary celebration photo.

Sharing the wedding anniversary photos, he wrote;

Year one down, 99 years to go. Love you more everyday my super woman @stephaniecoker#oneyearanniversary #aderinokun

However reacting to the post, a follower wrote;

You couldn’t even find a clear pic of both of you?

Responding to the comment, he wrote;

@chocolah_tey so that’s your problem this morning. Frustration everywhere

@chocolah_tey however fired back and she wrote;