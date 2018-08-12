Uncategorized, Viral

Stephanie Coker’s husband criticized over the unclear photos he used to celebrate their first wedding anniversary

Stephanie Coker’s husband criticized over the unclear photos he used to celebrate their first wedding anniversaryStephanie Coker’s husband, Olumide Aderinokun, was dragged into an exchange of words with a follower who reminded him of an alleged affair with a Bells University student, all because he shared an unclear wedding anniversary celebration photo.

Sharing the wedding anniversary photos, he wrote;

Year one down, 99 years to go. Love you more everyday my super woman @stephaniecoker#oneyearanniversary #aderinokun

However reacting to the post, a follower wrote;

You couldn’t even find a clear pic of both of you?

Responding to the comment, he wrote;

@chocolah_tey so that’s your problem this morning. Frustration everywhere

@chocolah_tey however fired back and she wrote;

@doaderinokun you couldn’t find one clear picture to use. Even if na wedding pics. Shows how lazy a husband you could be. To think that u weren’t even up to a year when u were texting that Babcock girl, whatever her name is. And that’s d only one we know. Please shame on you sir!


