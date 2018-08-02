Local News

Still Hot At 55: Veteran Actress, Ngozi Nwosu Celebrates 55th Birthday (Photos)

 

Ngozi Nwosu

Yesterday was the birthday of veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Nwosu and her friends and family came together to celebrate her.

Sharing pictures from her 55th birthdy celebration, she wrote;

“Ain’t I a s*xy 55? I am oooo    God is faithful.. My managers @spiceychisquare @spiceychisquare1 gave me the best treat ever. Thanks my beautiful twins, you amaze me everyday. God bless you sweety, I love you girls. Face beat by @classietabbiebeautyempire

Thanks to my managers @spiceychisquare1 for putting this together. My day rocked with everyone that could celebrate physically with me and here on the gram. I see the posts, comments, likes..I shall reply all as long as I was tagged. God bless my family bukkyy, femi, iya Sarah, emeka okoye, ijeoma Richard, Lilian amah, Mr olu akinlabi, morris sassey. Chigo, chinwe, mummy hetty and the love of my life baby Sean.”

Ngozi Nwosu who once battled a kidney issue some years ago is still single and she says she will get married at the right time.

READ  For her birthday, Simi throws 80s themed birthday party (Photos)

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Minister of Women Affairs, Mama Taraba Resigns From Buhari’s Executive Cabinet

Bukola Saraki Has To Vacate His Seat – Oshiomhole Says, As APC Senators Meet Buhari

8 Notorious Kidnappers Who Killed Katsina Commissioner Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway Arrested (Photo)

PDP Lawmakers Keep Vigil At NASS Over Alleged Plan By APC Senators To Impeach Saraki

Super Eagles Forward, Moses ‘Sacked’ By His Club

Lawyers Speak On Legality Of Saraki’s Defection

Heroic: How A Young Contractor Died After Rescuing 13 Persons In Rivers Boat Accident (Photo)

Why I Sold My Daughter’s Child – Pregnant Grandmother

How Saraki Rushed His Exit Announcement To Avoid Expulsion By APC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *