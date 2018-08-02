Still Hot At 55: Veteran Actress, Ngozi Nwosu Celebrates 55th Birthday (Photos)

Ngozi Nwosu

Yesterday was the birthday of veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Nwosu and her friends and family came together to celebrate her.

Sharing pictures from her 55th birthdy celebration, she wrote;

“Ain’t I a s*xy 55? I am oooo God is faithful.. My managers @spiceychisquare @spiceychisquare1 gave me the best treat ever. Thanks my beautiful twins, you amaze me everyday. God bless you sweety, I love you girls. Face beat by @classietabbiebeautyempire

Thanks to my managers @spiceychisquare1 for putting this together. My day rocked with everyone that could celebrate physically with me and here on the gram. I see the posts, comments, likes..I shall reply all as long as I was tagged. God bless my family bukkyy, femi, iya Sarah, emeka okoye, ijeoma Richard, Lilian amah, Mr olu akinlabi, morris sassey. Chigo, chinwe, mummy hetty and the love of my life baby Sean.”

Ngozi Nwosu who once battled a kidney issue some years ago is still single and she says she will get married at the right time.

See more photos:

