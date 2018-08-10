“Stop this habit of asking people to get married” – Juliet Ibrahim tells her fans

Juliet Ibrahim has gone hard on those in the habit of asking people to get married because their mates are already married.

She penned a message to all those who keep questioning the marital status of unmarried people.

Juliet Ibrahim asked them all to stop asking people to get married simply because their mates are already married or about to marry.

The beautiful actress made this known via her Instagram page on Sunday, August 6, 2018.

She wrote: “Stop this habit of asking people to get married because their age mates are married.

“Even you, some of your age mates have died but nobody has asked you to die.

“photo credit @jaydenksafo”