Uncategorized

“Stop this habit of asking people to get married” – Juliet Ibrahim tells her fans

Juliet Ibrahim has gone hard on those in the habit of asking people to get married because their mates are already married.

She penned a message to all those who keep questioning the marital status of unmarried people.

Juliet Ibrahim asked them all to stop asking people to get married simply because their mates are already married or about to marry.

The beautiful actress made this known via her Instagram page on Sunday, August 6, 2018.

READ  After being his side chic for 6 years, had 33 abortions, he proposed & I said yes… — Lady Narrates (Photos)

She wrote: “Stop this habit of asking people to get married because their age mates are married.

“Even you, some of your age mates have died but nobody has asked you to die.

“photo credit @jaydenksafo”


Tags

You may also like

Presidency trying to implicate us with Nass invasion – Saraki and Dogara

Lai Mohammed Speaks On Running For Office In 2019

Intimacy on a first date is called relationship interview – Actress Princess Shyngle

“Who cares about NYSC certificate, we can’t lose Kemi Adeosun, she’s damn good” – Prof Itse Sagay says

“I dedicate my soul to Satan because he is far better than God” – Nigerian man announces

Faze reveals the reason he ‘disappeared from the music scene’

“Who cares about NYSC certificate, we can’t lose Kemi Adeosun, she’s damn good” – Prof Sagay says

“It’s better this way” – Daughter of most famous Russian rapper tells him after she threw his phone into the ocean (video)

Alibaba narrates how the government frustrated a big project he had planned to generate revenue and create jobs in Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *