Suicide Bomber Blows Himself Up While Trying To Attack A Church

A suicide attack against a Coptic Christian church north of Cairo failed today when the bomber blew himself up when security guards approached him. The man had been walking among churchgoers, while wearing an explosives belt, and tried to enter the building in the Mostorod district in Qaliubiya province.

But heightened security around the church prevented him from reaching his intended target, state media and security sources said.

He detonated the explosives about 250 meters (275 yards) from the church, killing himself. No other fatalities were reported.

The bomber was forced to detonate his suicide belt as a result of the heavy police presence around the church, state media reported.

He was hiding the explosives under a fluorescent vest, state-run newspaper Akhbar el-Youm said.

No group has as yet claimed responsibility for the attempted attack.