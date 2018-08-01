Super Eagles Captain, Mikel Obi Hit With Injury Fear At Chinese Club

Complete Sports Nigeria reports that another bolt of worries over injury has hit Tianjin Teda of China midfielder, John Mikel Obi, following his absence from action with the Chinese Super League club last weekend.

Amidst memories of an injury that took him to hospital for surgery last season and a wrist fracture that required him wearing a bandage in training with his club, after copping a knock at the World Cup, Mikel was missing when Teda ended a three-match losing streak with a 3-2 win away against Dalian Yifang.

Despite making his first appearance back at the club last weekend, following a match ban due to accumulated cards, feelers from the club indicate that Mikel may have had a relapse of the wrist.

Worries over another possible injury for the former Chelsea star have been heightened by media reports that he missed the CSL game due to precautionary reasons.

Mikel ended up missing the excitement of his club’s biggest win in recent time, as the result lifts Tianjin to ninth place on the table, with 18 points, after 14 round of matches.

Goals from Yanyi Li (61), Jiakang Hui (65) and Frank Acheampong (70) put Teda ahead to victory, despite hits from Nyasha Mushekwi (80) and Ming’an Cui (88) for a nervy finish.

Another report indicated that Mikel was not in Teda’s traveling party for the Chinese Super League clash against Dalian Yifang this past weekend due to injury.

He is said to have sustained the injury in his first game after the World Cup break, against Chongqing Dang on July 21, in which he was in action for 90 minutes and played on the right side of a three-man midfield.

Afterwards, Mikel did not train with his Tianjin Teda teammates all through the past week because his knees were swollen.

