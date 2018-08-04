Super Eagles Captain, Mikel Obi’s Girlfriend Reacts To Claims He Does Not Help His Family

Mikel Obi

Olga Diyachenko, the girlfriend of Mikel Obi has come to his defense after he was accused of not helping his family back home.

Rumours had spread round the internet recently insinuating that Mikel Obi has alienated himself from his family and does not speak with his father or send help to the man. However, the former Chelsea midfielder’s girlfriend has spoken up on his behalf.

Olga, who already has two daughters for Mikel, defended her man on her Instagram page when one of her followers asked her to call Mikel to order.

The drama began when Olga posted this photo of herself and her daughters on Instagram (seen below).

On seeing the photo, one of her followers stormed her comment section to drop this statement:

When she saw it, she replied immediately, telling the fan that Mikel has always helped his family.

