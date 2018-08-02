Local News

Super Eagles Forward, Moses ‘Sacked’ By His Club

 

 Moses Simon

KAA Gent, the Belgian club of Nigerian winger, Moses Simon have declared that he must leave the club this summer.

Moses has been told to look for another club before the transfer window closes later this month or rot in the reserves.

Belgian newspaper, Het Laatste Nieuws reports that Moses is no longer needed in Gent’s first team, which contains 38 players.

The Super Eagles star is the architect of his own problem as he had earlier approached Gent board and demanded he wanted to be transferred this summer.

READ

With his absence at the 2018 World Cup due to injury, he is lacking genuine suitors despite reports linking him with English Premier League and German teams.

He has featured in Gent’s every game since January 2015.

