Local News

Super Eagles’ Tyronne Ebuehi Suffers Career-threatening Injury

 

Tyronne Ebuehi 

Tyronne Ebuehi faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury during Benfica’s International Champions Cup defeat to Juventus on Saturday.

The right-back who joined the Portuguese giants from ADO Den Haag in June replaced André Almeida in the 67th minute as his side bowed 4-2 on penalties to the Italians at Red Bull Arena after scores stood at 1-1.

And the Primeira Liga runners-up have now confirmed the 22-year-old defender will go under the knife to repair the damage.

More tests will be required before a timescale is possible for Ebuehi’s recovery, but his injury will be a blow to Rui Vitoria’s men, who are due to face Fenerbahce on August 7 in the Uefa Champions League.

READ  Pretty Nigerian Lady who ventured into Agriculture shares her story

Before his injury, Ebuehi had featured in Benfica’s 4-3 penalty triumph over Borussia Dortmund in the International Champions Cup clash on July 26 at Heinz Field.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

African Migrants Celebrate As They Enter Spain After Forcing Their Way Through The Border (Photos)

Deadly Armed Robbers Caught In Action Robbing Victims Along Lokoja-Okene Highway By Soldiers (Photos)

Nollywood Actress, Regina Daniels Seen Wearing Fake NYSC Uniform (Photos)

Nina Graduates From Imo State University (Photos)

Lagos Couple, Their Son And His Girlfriend Arrested, Paraded For Stealing In Lagos (Photo)

Horror: Tanker Explosion Causes Fire Outbreak Around Ecobank Head Office In Victoria Island (Photos)

Female Hotel Cashier Docked For Multi-Million Naira Fraud In Enugu State (Photo)

Good Love: Adorable Photo Of Actress Omoni Oboli And Her Husband

The New 2019 Mercedes Benz CLS-class Is Very Impressive And Classy (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *