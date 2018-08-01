Super Eagles’ Tyronne Ebuehi Suffers Career-threatening Injury

Tyronne Ebuehi

Tyronne Ebuehi faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury during Benfica’s International Champions Cup defeat to Juventus on Saturday.

The right-back who joined the Portuguese giants from ADO Den Haag in June replaced André Almeida in the 67th minute as his side bowed 4-2 on penalties to the Italians at Red Bull Arena after scores stood at 1-1.

And the Primeira Liga runners-up have now confirmed the 22-year-old defender will go under the knife to repair the damage.

More tests will be required before a timescale is possible for Ebuehi’s recovery, but his injury will be a blow to Rui Vitoria’s men, who are due to face Fenerbahce on August 7 in the Uefa Champions League.

Before his injury, Ebuehi had featured in Benfica’s 4-3 penalty triumph over Borussia Dortmund in the International Champions Cup clash on July 26 at Heinz Field.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria