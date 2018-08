The accused

A suspected kidnapper was caught, this morning, in Agege, Lagos.

It was gathered that the lady had entered a house in the area and was trying to abduct a child, when she was caught.

However, all efforts to find out who sent her, proved abortive, as she was only saying, “Destiny child.” She has since been handed over to the police.

Watch a short video of the young lady being interrogated below:





